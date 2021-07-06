One of the most prolific producers in Hollywood is shacking up with Netflix. Greg Berlanti and his producing partner Sarah Schechter have signed a new first-look deal to produce movies for the streaming service. It will move Berlanti/Schechter Films to Netflix in what represents another huge get for the company.

Greg Berlanti is known for his work in the TV space, particularly as it relates to The CW's ArrowVerse, in addition to many other shows. But Berlanti/Schechter Films is looking to expand further into the movie space and Netflix has partnered with them to make it happen. No specific projects were announced as of yet. The financial terms of the deal were also not disclosed. But it figures to be a rich deal. Berlanti and Schechter had this to say about the deal in a joint statement.

"We love telling stories and over the last few years we have had an incredible time telling them with Ted, Bela and everyone at Netflix on the TV side and we couldn't be more excited to be getting a chance to begin our relationship with Scott and his team on the film side. We have been so impressed by the home for filmmakers Scott and everyone there has built (this is a literal coming home for Sarah since she and the amazing Kira Goldberg were once roommates). We cannot wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work making a broad range of emotional, entertaining and impactful stories for the massive global audience that Netflix has."

As the streaming wars have heated up in recent years, Netflix has locked down key talent with huge deals. Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and, more recently, Steven Spielberg, are just some of the other big names that have set deals with the streaming giant. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter further add to that impressive list. Netflix Head of Global Films Scott Stuber had this to say.

"Greg and Sarah are passionate about storytelling and have a great eye for talent. As seen by their prolific work on series, they champion a wide range of projects and we can't wait to work on films at all levels with them."

Greg Berlanti has a record 14 shows on the air currently. He currently has a massive overall deal in place with Warner Bros. Television. Aside from shows like The Flash, Supergirl and Riverdale on The CW, he's also behind Doom Patrol, Prodigal Son and The Flight Attendant, among many others. He also is behind You, which became a huge hit on Netflix. Sarah Schechter, meanwhile, has been a longtime executive with Berlanti Productions who was promoted to become a chairperson and partner last year.

On the movie side, Greg Berlanti has directed Love, Simon and The Broken Hearts Club. His company is also behind Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster Free Guy, which is set to arrive later this summer. Some of the other movies they have coming down the pipeline include My Policeman, Alice & Freda Forever and Trouble Finds Me. This news comes to us via Deadline.