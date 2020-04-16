Disney has promised that some of the delayed movies being held back for later release will actually debut on their streaming service Disney+. They announced a couple of weeks ago that the first straight-to-streaming premiere would be Artemis Fowl. Though, at the time, they didn't indicate when fans and subscribers could expect to see the new movie appear on the streaming app service. Today, Disney announced a summer streaming premiere for Artemis Fowl on Disney+ while also providing a new look at the movie with a never-before-seen TV trailer.

Disney's new live-action film Artemis Fowl will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 12. You can check out some new footage to get a taste of what you're in store for with the latest sneak peek delivered by Disney earlier today.

Based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl delivers a big cinema-sized experience for audiences of all ages to experience for the first time on Disney+ in the comfort of their homes. From director Kenneth Branagh, it is a fantastical epic adventure, resplendent with beautiful landscapes and spectacular visual effects that will transport viewers to magical new worlds. "Artemis Fowl" stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

"Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a traveling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he'll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he'd never admit it), he'd be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +."

Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Disney's Artemis Fowl will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 12.