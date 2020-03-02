Disney has released a new trailer for their Artemis Fowl adaptation, described as a breathtaking, fantastical adventure that will astonish and delight audiences of all ages, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film follows the journey of 12-year-old criminal mastermind Artemis as he searches for his missing father. Please share it with your readers, and be sure to see the film when it hits U.S. theaters on May 29, 2020.

"Disney and Kenneth Branagh have magically found a way to extract my imagination, mixed in a dollop of Disney magic and projected the enchanted concoction onto the silver screen. I am very excited for audiences to see the film." --Eoin Colfer, Author of Artemis Foul.

Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance. Disney's Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization-the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father's disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan-so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

"Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises - cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energized escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we've been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen. It's been a real joy to be on that ride." -- Kenneth Branagh, Director of Artemis Fowl.

Artemis Fowl is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a. and Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay. Disney's "Artemis Fowl" opens in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2020.