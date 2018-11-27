Barely a week has based since Disney showed of their live-action adaptation of The Lion King, one of their biggest releases in 2019. Now, they drop another surprise on fans with a first look at Artemis Fowl, another epic blockbuster that will hit screens this summer. And it's pure Disney gold.

Disney's Artemis Fowl will arrives in theaters on August 9, 2019, setting the stage to be one of the last great blockbusters to arrive this summer. Kenneth Branagh returns to the director's chair for this adaptation of the beloved book by Eoin Colfer. The story follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

The film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, with Josh Gad, and Judi Dench. Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Conor McPherson. Artemis Fowl is just one book in a series of beloved young adult books. So if this proves to be a hit, you can expect a full-blown franchise to bloom from this first outing.

This fantastical, spellbinding adventure has Artemis trying to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization, the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father's disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan, so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Ferdia Shaw makes quite an impression as the title character, with Lara McDonnell (Love, Rosie) starring as Captain Holly Short, a feisty, spirited elf, who is kidnapped by Artemis for a ransom of fairy gold. In the underground fairy world of Haven City, Academy Award-winner Dame Judi Dench (Skyfall) plays Commander Root, the leader of the reconnaissance division of the LEPrecon, the fairy police force, and Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast) plays Mulch Diggums, a kleptomaniac dwarf, who attempts to help rescue Holly.

Above ground, Nonso Anozie (Cinderella) plays the Fowl family bodyguard, named Butler, and Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch) plays Butler's niece Juliet. Miranda Raison (Murder on the Orient Express) plays Artemis' mother Angeline. Other members of the cast include Josh McGuire (About Time), Hong Chau (Downsizing), Nikesh Patel (London Has Fallen), Michael Abubakar (Trust Me), Jake Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind), Rachel Denning (Doctor Who), Matt Jessup (Dread), Simone Kirby (Alice Through the Looking Glass), Sally Messham (Allied) and Adrian Scarborough (Les Misérables).

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the book was adapted for the screen by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson. Branagh brings back several members of his creative team, including Haris Zambarloukos, director of photography; Jim Clay, production designer; Patrick Doyle, composer; and Carol Hemming, hair and makeup designer-all of whom worked on Branagh's 2017 directorial project, Murder on the Orient Express. The costume designer is Sammy Sheldon Differ (Assassin's Creed), and the film will be edited by Martin Walsh (Wonder Woman).

You can get your first look at Artemis Fowl in the first trailer delivered by Disney this morning. It arrives along with the first teaser poster for what will surely make the dog days of summer pure gold.