Disney+ has released a new TV trailer for their upcoming Artemis Fowl movie. The family adventure was supposed to open in theaters, but it is now bypassing the traditional release for a streaming premiere next month. Movie theaters have been closed since the middle of March and are starting to look at reopening in July, though it's unclear if they'll be able to do so for obvious reasons. Fans have been waiting for an Artemis Fowl movie, which is based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, for nearly two decades now.

Artemis Fowl is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization-the amazingly advanced world of fairies-and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies' most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan-so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Since this is a movie, there have been some changes to the story, though they are not huge. Artemis Fowl director Kenneth Branagh decided to take a different approach to the Artemis Fowl character. Branagh decided that a more sympathetic and relatable main character was crucial for reintroducing the story in 2020. Branagh had this to say about the decision to tweak Eoin Colfer's source material for today's audiences.

"We now have how the world moves these days in terms of, but what seemed kind of normal at one point seemed very abnormal. The idea of a master criminality being sort of a cool thing is something to have a look at again without trying to be, you know, revisionist."

Kenneth Branagh went on to say, "We put Artemis more in a normal school, a regular school, we see him with other people." The director went on to state, "This kid, when we see him in [in Fowl Manor], hopefully invites our movie audience to want to come in and be with him and be in a place that's crazy and warm but not exclusive." This is a little different from the withdrawn character Eoin Colfer introduced to readers back in 2001.

Artemis Fowl was originally meant to debut in theaters in May, but it will now debut on Disney+ on June 12th. In addition to Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad, and Lara McDonnell), Colin Farrell, Judi Dench, Hong Chou and Nonso Anozie also star in the movie. The project will be tacking the first book and will hopefully continue on in future installments. We'll just have to wait and see how it does on the streaming platform. You can check out the latest look at the movie above, thanks to the official Disney+ Twitter account.