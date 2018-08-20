After watching Asia Argento speak out against Harvey Weinstein last fall, young actor and musician Jimmy Bennett felt the need to get legal representation to sue the actress for sexual misconduct. Bennett alleges that Argento sexually assaulted him in a hotel room when he was 17-years old (the age of consent in California is 18-years old). Argento agreed to pay the young actor $380,000 over the next year-and-a-half. Bennett and Argento worked together on The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things in 2004 when Bennett was 7-years old. The two kept in contact over the years and called each other mother and son after sparking a relationship on the set.

In social media posts over the years, Asia Argento referred to him as "son," while Jimmy Bennett called her "mother." Argento's pictures are still up on social media, which shows the two together, while all of Bennett's have been scrubbed. In a 2013 meeting, Bennett, who has an eye condition that prevents him from driving, was driven to Argento's hotel room, where the two were left alone. The young actor says that Argento gave him alcohol before climbing on top of him and sexually assaulting him. The two posted pictures together on social media on the day of the alleged incident.

Jimmy Bennett claims that he was left feeling "extremely confused, mortified, and disgusted," after the incident. He and Asia Argento kept in contact through social media in the years since the incident, often "liking" each other's posts. Bennett claims that he has not been able to work since then and is effectively broke. The young actor also sued his parents recently for allegedly stealing money from him, making it to where he was two months behind in rent. He originally sued Argento for $3.5 million in damages for the intentional infliction of emotional distress, lost wages, assault and battery. As previously noted, the actress agreed to pay $380,000.

It's unclear if Asia Argento and Jimmy Bennett have spoken to each other since the incident in 2013, but as of July 17th, the actress liked one of his posts on social media, which has since been deleted. In the agreement, both parties can discuss the matter publicly, but cannot post pictures from the day. There are images of the two in the hotel bed that Bennett has in his possession, but only one image shows their faces.

Asia Argento became a leader of the #MeToo movement back in the fall of 2017 when she accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her when she was 21-years old. Her boyfriend at the time, Anthony Bourdain, stood by her side and became an advocate for Argento, lending his legal team to her defense. As for Jimmy Bennett, he has yet to speak out publicly on the matter. His lawyer states that he is going to go back to being a musician. This news report was first published by The New York Times.