High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world. So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they'll live through the night.

The new red band trailer for Assassination Nation has dropped. It stars a hot ensemble of young rising and very popular talent, including Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, and Maude Apatow, with Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale and Bella Thorne thrown into the mix for good measure.

Assassination Nation hits theaters this fall, arriving on September 21 for all the depraved little minds out there to soak up and absorb. The movie was already a big hit at this year's Sundance, blazing a bloody trail through the film festival that wasn't quite like anything else. Neon was quick to grab the gruesome little flick, paying out $10 million for distribution rights. Also in on the deal was AGBO, the new production company from Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Audiences who have seen Assassination Nation have thus for been quite divisive. Some love it, others absolutely despise it.

This red-band trailer offers a lot more bloody footage this time around, along with a claim that this is a true story about how the town of Salem, Massachusetts collectively lost its mind. The film is written and directed by Sam Levinson, the son of legendary filmmaker Barry Levinson, directing just his second feature since his 2011 debut, Another Happy Day. He has also written Operation Endgame and HBO's Wizard of Lies. David S. Goyer (Krypton, Man of Steel) also serves as a producer alongside Anita Gou, Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert, Manu Gargi, Matthew J. Malek and Kevin Turen.

Neon and Bron Studios will likely release Assassination Nation in a limited platform release. Also opening in wide release that day is Universal's The House With a Clock In Its Walls, Freestyle Releasing's God Bless the Open Road and Amazon Studios' Life Itself, while Bleecker Street's Colette and Cohen Media Group's My Son arrive in limited release. It also comes between two cramped weekends, with MGM's Operation Finale, 20th Century Fox's The Predator, Lionsgate's A Simple Favor, PureFlix's Unbroken: Path To Redemption and an untitled animated movie from Entertainment Studios on September 14, and Universal's Night School, Warner Bros.' Smallfoot, Lionsgate's Hell Fest and Pinnacle Peak's Little Women on September 28.

This second red band trailer arrives direct from Neon, and it showcases plenty of graphic and gory content. So viewer desecration is definitely advised. We also have a new poster for the movie. Tale it for a spin. See if you survive. It's going to be one bloody September when this thing arrives on the big screen.