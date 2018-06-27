Neon has released the new red band trailer for Assassination Nation, which made a big splash from debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film was snatched up in a hurry for a whopping $10 million by both Neon and AGBO, the new production company formed by Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Now the film is set to hit theaters this fall, and it looks to be just as divisive as its premiere at Sundance.

The movie centers on a high school senior named Lily (Odessa Young) and her group of friends (Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, Abra), who live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world. So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they'll live through the night. This red-band trailer offers just some small, tantalizing bits of footage, along with a claim that this is a true story about how the town of Salem, Massachusetts collectively lost its mind.

The diverse ensemble cast also includes Joel McHale (The Joel McHale Show), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Bill Skarsgard (IT), Anika Noni Rose (Power), Bella Thorne (The Babysitter) and Maude APatow (The House of Tomorrow). The film is written and directed by Sam Levinson, the son of legendary filmmaker Barry Levinson, directing just his second feature since his 2011 debut, Another Happy Day. He has also written Operation Endgame and HBO's Wizard of Lies. David S. Goyer (Krypton, Man of Steel) also serves as a producer alongside Anita Gou, Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert, Manu Gargi, Matthew J. Malek and Kevin Turen.

Neon and Bron Studios will release Assassination Nation in theaters on September 21, likely in a limited platform release. Also opening in wide release that day is Universal's The House With a Clock In Its Walls, Freestyle Releasing's God Bless the Open Road and Amazon Studios' Life Itself, while Bleecker Street's Colette and Cohen Media Group's My Son arrive in limited release. It also comes between two cramped weekends, with MGM's Operation Finale, 20th Century Fox's The Predator, Lionsgate's A Simple Favor, PureFlix's Unbroken: Path To Redemption and an untitled animated movie from Entertainment Studios on September 14, and Universal's Night School, Warner Bros.' Smallfoot, Lionsgate's Hell Fest and Pinnacle Peak's Little Women on September 28.

This red band trailer, which comes from the Neon YouTube, features plenty of graphic content that shouldn't be watched by viewers under the age of 18. It's possible there could be a much more mellow and tame green band trailer released in the near future, but this thriller, which will most definitely be rated R by the MPAA, could be on track to be one of the most controversial movies of the year. Take a look at the red band trailer below, courtesy of Neon YouTube, along with the new poster.