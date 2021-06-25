Netflix's live action Assassin's Creed series has now tapped Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart to pen the project. Further details regarding the adaptation are paper thin right now, with no casting or directing news having been made at time of writing, but the news that the scribe behind one of the best action flicks ever made has been added to the project is sure to be more than enough to get fans excited.

More recently, Jeb Stuart has put his talent to use creating Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to History's Vikings series, which picks up 100 years after the original series and centers on the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror, as well as writing the script for Netflix limited series The Liberator, which tells the true story of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. Big screen ventures with Stuart's name attached include such heavy hitting blockbusters as Die Hard, Another 48 Hours and The Fugitive. All in all, these sound like the perfect ingredients for an Assassin's Creed series.

An action-adventure stealth video game published by Ubisoft, the first Assassin's Creed video game was released back in 2007 on both PlayStation 3 and Xbox. The story revolves around the centuries-old struggle between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will, and the Templars, who desire peace through control. The player takes control of Desmond Miles, a man living an alternate modern day, who, using a machine named the "Animus", is able to view and even control the genetic memories of his ancestor, Altaïr, a member of the Assassins.

Since it first launched, the Assassin's Creed franchise has sold more than 155 million games worldwide and become one of the bestselling series in video game history. The action/fantasy franchise has since spawned various sequels set during different periods of history, with the newest installment, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, due to take place in 873 AD, and recount a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. The game is due to be released on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th.

Netflix's adaptation will include Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik as executive producers on the series. "For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin's Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe."

Netflix's venture will not be the first time that a studio has brought the world of Assassin's Creed to live action. Released in 2016 courtesy of 20th Century Fox, the big screen Assassin's Creed starred the likes of Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. Jeremy Irons, and Brendan Gleeson, and received negative reviews from critics who found much fault with the plot and writing. Here's hoping that things shape up better for Netflix's Assassin's Creed series. Hiring Jeb Stuart is a good start... This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.