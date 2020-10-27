Netflix has just announced that they are developing a new live-action Assassin's Creed TV show based on the hugely popular video game franchise. Along with a very brief teaser image that pretty much shows off absolutely nothing, Netflix revealed that Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers on the series.

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin's Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe."

"We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the bestselling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

Further details regarding the adaptation are thin on the ground right now, with no casting or directing news having been made at time of writing, but the news is sure to be more than enough to get fans excited.

An action-adventure stealth video game published by Ubisoft, the first Assassin's Creed video game was released back in 2007 on both PlayStation 3 and Xbox. The story revolves around the centuries-old struggle between the Assassins, who fight for peace with free will, and the Templars, who desire peace through control. The player takes control of Desmond Miles, a man living an alternate modern day, who, using a machine named the "Animus", is able to view and even control the genetic memories of his ancestor, Altaïr, a member of the Assassins.

The video game series has since spawned various sequels set during different periods of history, with the newest installment, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, due to take place in 873 AD, and recount a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. The game is due to be released on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th.

Of course, this will not be the first time that the Assassin's Creed property has been adapted, with various animated projects having already been developed. So far, the only mainstream attempt to a live action take on the beloved franchise occurred back in 2016 courtesy of what was known as 20th Century Fox.

Directed by Justin Kurzel and starring the likes of Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. Jeremy Irons, and Brendan Gleeson, Assassin's Creed made some major changes to the mythos and underperformed at the box office, grossing $240 million worldwide against its $125 million budget. The movie was skewered by critics, and currently sits at just 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's hoping Netflix's stab at adapting Assassin's Creed will yield much better results. This comes to us courtesy of @NXOnNetflix.