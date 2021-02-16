Marvel Studios is preparing to launch their new behind-the-scenes documentary series Assembled with the first episode exploring the making of WandaVision. The new series will go behind the scenes of the various shows and movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A tweet from the studio on Tuesday announced that the first episode will start streaming on March 12 on Disney+, one week after the WandaVision finale.

Marvel Studios' ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of @WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fM6TxF0VuW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 16, 2021

WandaVision might not have the traditional format for a TV series based on comic book characters, but it wasn't long before the new show had viewers absolutely hooked. Weeks after its debut, it became the most in-demand series in the entire world with an ever-growing audience that multiplied with each episode. It's bizarre yet beautiful, and it's going to be incredibly interesting to see a peek behind the scenes at how all of this insanity was put together.

Developed by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, following Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Paying tribute to popular sitcoms from decades past, the series sets Wanda and Vision in some kind of bizarre alternate reality filled with well-known television tropes. To say any more would spoil the story for those yet to start watching, but things do start to become more clear as the series progresses.

Randall Park and Kat Dennings have also appeared on the series to reprise their MCU roles of Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis. The pair made such an impact on viewers with their limited screen time that many fans began calling for Jimmy and Darcy to get their own X-Files-style spinoff, investigating other strange cases in the MCU. After countless fans spoke out in support of the idea online, both Park and Dennings expressed interest in doing the hypothetical series, but no such show is yet officially in the works at Disney+.

WandaVision serves as the first step into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the end of Phase Three with Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. The next MCU movie, Black Widow, is currently scheduled to be released on May 7 with the rest of 2021 following up with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3. The MCU will also continue to expand on the small screen alongside WandaVision with shows lie The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Ms. Marvel also on the way.

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will start streaming on Disney+ on Friday, March 12. Future episodes of Assembled will also tackle other upcoming titles in production at Marvel Studios. In the meantime, you can catch new episodes of WandaVision releasing every Friday on the streamer. If you're one of those who still hasn't started watching the series, it's better late than never, so now's the time to tune in. The first six episodes are now streaming with just three more left to go until the finale. This news comes to us from Marvel Studios on Twitter.