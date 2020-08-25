NASA has confirmed that an asteroid is heading towards Earth on November 2nd, 2020. This is the day right before the 2020 election in one of the most historic moments in American history. Thankfully (or unfortunately, depending on your outlook), the asteroid only has about a .41% chance of colliding with Earth this year. NASA has named the asteroid 2018 VP1 and has had their eyes on it for a few years now. Researchers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California were the first to discover the asteroid.

Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020

2020 has given everybody some extra things to think about. KFC had to remove their slogan, "Finger Lickin' Good," while Murder Hornets threatened Earth back in the spring. Since then, nuclear cannibal ants escaped a Soviet bunker, while another species of ant dubbed the prehistoric hell ant was discovered in amber while trying to eat prehistoric cockroach. This is just the tip of the iceberg for 2020. But thankfully, an asteroid hitting us on the day before the 2020 election day is something that we technically don't have to worry about.

The official NASA Asteroid Watch Twitter account alerted the world to the situation and quickly comforted everyone at the same time. With that being said, some may believe that it's kind of perfect that an asteroid will zip right past Earth on election day.

Still, there is a chance, albeit a small one, that the asteroid could collide with Earth and not be destroyed by out atmosphere, which is why NASA gave it a .41% chance of happening. Most of the 6.5-foot asteroid would burn up before even making contact with Earth, while the rest has a 70% chance of landing in water. With that being said, it is 2020, so really, all bets are off and anything can happen, especially since there are nuclear cannibal ants surviving in the worst environments. For now, it would really depend on the angle that the asteroid hits the Earth's atmosphere.

2018 VP1 is not going to destroy Earth, even if it's on a collision course on the day before the 2020 election. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are currently battling each other in different styles in order to take over the White House. Trump is looking to win a second term, while Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama, is looking to become president for the first time. At the moment, the race is looking pretty close, though asteroid fear might end up swaying some votes when it comes down to it.