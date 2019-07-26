For awhile, it looked like Richard Dreyfuss was done with acting, as he appeared to be retiring from Hollywood. But over the last few years, he has returned with a vengeance. Now, he takes on one of his most interesting projects in the last decade with Astronaut. The movie hits theaters this weekend. And we have an exclusive clip that sets up Dreyfuss' outer space voyage in this charming drama for the whole family to enjoy.

The movie was written and directed by Shelagh McLeod. In it, Richard Dreyfuss plays a lonely widower who battles his family, ill health and time to win a competition for a golden ticket to space. In the clip, we see Dreyfuss' Angus as he watches the stars with his grandson, dreaming of the cosmos, which are currently out of reach.

Astronaut hits select theaters today, with a limited run starting July 26. It will also be available on digital from Quiver Distribution. Richard Dreyfuss headlines an ensemble cast that also includes Lyriq Bent (She's Gotta Have It, Acrimony), Krista Bridges (Land of the Dead, Schitt's Creek), Graham Greene (The Green Mile, Dancing with Wolves), Richie Lawrence (Odd Squad, Heroes: Reborn) and Colm Feore (Chicago, Thor).

Angus, a lonely widower, has his long-extinguished dream to become an astronaut reignited when a national competition is announced. The prize? One ticket for a trip to space! Way over the age-limit, Angus alters his birthdate so he can enter the competition. Against all odds, but with help coming from his dysfunctional family, he must battle against preconceptions, ill health and time, to win the ticket and take the trip of his dreams.

Shelagh McLeod got her start in Hollywood as an actress and has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows throughout the years. And she made sure to give herself a role here opposite Richard Dreyfuss playing a Ventura Medical Evaluator. Astronaut marks her feature-length directorial debut after having directed three short films. She is already slated to appear in three more movies throughout the rest of 2019.

Richard Dreyfuss has been on somewhat of an acting streak as of late. The iconic Jaws actor most recently appeared opposite Chevy Chase in the Netflix original movie The Last Laugh. He also has a number of projects lined up for 2019 and beyond. But perhaps his role in Astrnaut is one of his most exciting in years.

The movie is releasing timed to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing (7/20/1969). You can also check out the trailer at Quiver Distribution.