At Eternity's Gate is shaping up to be one of this year's biggest Oscar contenders. Today, we get the first poster which shows off a screen icon as one of the most infamous painters of all time.

Willem Dafoe is Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel's At Eternity's Gate. While we only get a glimpse at Dafoe in what is sure to be another award worthy performance, the official trailer will drop sometime tomorrow.

At Eternity's Gate is directed by Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, Before Night Falls, Basquiat) from a screenplay by Jean Claude Carrière, Julian Schnabel, and Louise Kugelberg. It was Produced by Jon Kilik. Along with Willem Dafoe, the movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Emmanuelle Seigner, Amira Casar, Niels Arestrup, and Oscar Isaac.

Academy Award Nominee Julian Schnabel's At Eternity's Gate is a journey inside the world and mind of a person who, despite skepticism, ridicule and illness, created some of the world's most beloved and stunning works of art. This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh's (Academy Award® Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.

Indiewire says, "Willem Dafoe Is an Inspired Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel's Impressionistic Masterwork. No ordinary biopic, this portrait of the artists takes you inside Van Gogh's mind." Variety says, "Willem Dafoe has his greatest role since Jesus Christ in Julian Schnabel's luminous present-tense drama about the last days of Vincent van Gogh." The Hollywood Reporter says, "...due in large part to the febrile intensity Dafoe brings to the central role. With his craggy features and piercing blue eyes peering out from under a battered straw hat, he fully evokes the van Gogh we know so intimately from self-portraits. The dangerous urgency of Dafoe's performance reveals an artistic genius whose crippling mental illness seems to feed rather than impede his capacity to create ahead-of-their-time works of stunning originality and sensitivity."

That's a lot of high praise for Willem Dafoe and his work in At Eternity's Gate. The actor is coming off a Best Supporting Actor nomination this past year for his work as a Hotel superintendent in the critically acclaimed drama The Florida Project. That came seventeen years after his best supporting actor nod in Shadow of the Vampire in 2001. He was first nominated for an Oscar way back in 1987, for his work in Platoon over thirty years ago. At Eternity's Gate will likely bring him his fourth nomination, and it could secure his first ever Oscar win.

While we await the big trailer debut of At Eternity's End tomorrow, we have the first poster to enjoy this afternoon. Here's a look at Willem Dafoe in Vincent van Gogh. This comes direct from CBS Films.