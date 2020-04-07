With children cooped up at home, and their parents scrambling to find ways to keep them occupied, the internet has become an invaluable source of diversion in many households. Now, Josh Gad has announced that he will be reprising his role as Olaf from the Frozen franchise for a series of animated shorts named At Home with Olaf, which will be released weekly online on Gad's social media handles (@joshgad) and @DisneyAnimation.

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMomentspic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

Josh Gad explained that he had received a call from the head of Disney animation and director of Frozen 2, Jennifer Lee, to discuss the possibility of Gad reprising his role as Elsa and Anna's frosty sidekick for a set of short videos, made in collaboration with animator Hyrum Osmond. Gad happily complied, and with all members of the team working from their respective homes, they were able to create the shorts.

“Alone in the Forest” #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMomentspic.twitter.com/BoTzbwx9lh — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 7, 2020

The first two installments of the Disney series have already been released. Less than a minute long each, they both feature Olaf in the forest, either practicing ballet on his own or engaging in a snowball throwing game with another tiny snowman. There's not much in the way of plot or dialogue so far, but perhaps that will change as the creative team behind the project hits its stride over time.

This isn't the first time that Disney has used Frozen to get children around the world out of their locked-in doldrums. Frozen 2 was made available on Disney+ ahead of schedule in order to provide entertainment to families stuck at home. Meanwhile, Gad has been using what free time he has to read to children online. The actor has recorded reading sessions for a number of children's books where he voices each character in a different manner and posted the videos on his various social media handles.

The animation industry has not been as hard hit by the global lockdown conditions as live-action films that were currently supposed to be in production. A number of animated tv serials have confirmed that their production schedule is keeping on track, with the voice actors and animation artists working from home and collaborating over the internet.

But that is not to say there have been no casualties. The new Pixar movie Onward starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt was caught right in the middle of the mass shutting down of theaters, leading to disappointing box office results. Many Hollywood animation studios that create the CGI and special effects for big-budget movies have seen a major dip in work.

Just like viewers, Studios are now increasingly looking to online streaming platforms to bear the full load of entertainment media, so there is little surprise in seeing a Frozen spinoff geared exclusively towards platforms like Twitter and Instagram. This could very well be Disney's way of testing the waters with short-form online content, the kind which would be difficult to find a place for on Disney+. Whatever their reasons, fans can enjoy meeting up with Olaf once again.