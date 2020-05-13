Another Disney movie is getting the live-action treatment, or so it would seem. An Atlantis: The Lost Empire remake is now said to be in the early stages of development.

There have been rumors surrounding such a project in the past, including ones that involved Guillermo del Toro last year, which were quickly debunked by the Oscar-winning filmmaker personally. But now it appears this may truly be happening.

According to a new report, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is in the works at Disney. Details are scarce currently. It isn't clear who may be eyed to direct, nor is there any word on how might be eyed to star. But this is an ensemble piece, so things could get interesting in that regard as the project rolls on.

It also hasn't been revealed if this is being developed for the Disney+ streaming service, or if this will be viewed as a theatrical release. The Lady and the Tramp remake went to Disney+, and we recently learned a new take on Robin Hood is destined for the service as well. But the majority of these reimaginings are still heading to theaters.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire was originally released in 2001 and was something of a major commercial misfire at the time. Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, it earned just $186 million worldwide working from a hefty $120 million production budget. That said, it has stuck around over the years and has become something of a cherished classic among Disney fans of a certain age. A direct-to-video sequel, Atlantis: Milo's Return, was released in 2003.

The original movie centers on a crew of archaeologists and explorers, who head deep into the sea in search of the legendary lost kingdom of Atlantis. The ragtag group is led by historian Milo Thatch, who aims to finish the journey that was started by his grandfather, as well as an eccentric billionaire who is funding the operation. The team sets off on their journey aboard a massive submarine. The expedition takes an unexpected turn when the team's mission shifts from exploring Atlantis to protecting its inhabitants. The voice cast included Michael J. Fox, James Garner, Cree Summer, Don Novello, Phil Morris and Claudia Christian.

Disney first had luck with Tim Burton's 2010 remake of Alice in Wonderland, which grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. At the time, that was truly rarified air. Since then they have been churning out a series of similar remakes with Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladdin to name a few. We recently learned that the Russo brothers are working on a new version of Hercules, with The Little Mermaid remake set to begin filming once the production shutdown restrictions ease. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the alleged project come to light. This news comes to us via The Illuminerdi.