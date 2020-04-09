Atomic Blonde 2 is officially in development, and Netflix is making it happen. There has been some talk of a sequel to the 2017 action flick, which was directed by David Leitch and stars Charlize Theron in the lead role. Now, that talk has turned into something more concrete, as the streaming service is in the early stages of putting the follow-up together.

According to a new report, Atomic Blonde 2 is in early development at Netflix. No screenwriter has been attached to the project yet, but Charlize Theron is set to produce and is expected to reprise her role as well. There is no word at this time if David Leitch would return to direct, but he has since gone on to direct massive blockbusters such as Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, so his dance card may be a little full. Beth Kono is also set to produce via Denver and Delilah Productions. Kono and Theron have worked together several times in the past on movies such as Bombshell, Long Shot and Tully.

This lines up with previous reports about the sequel. David Leitch previously indicated in an interview last year that the project was still in the cards and that an unnamed streaming service was interested. It turns out that streaming service was Netflix. Charlize Theron had also confirmed the sequel was being developed previously. As it happens, Netflix is also producing an adaptation of the comic book The Old Guard with Theron as well. Perhaps that project got the gears turning. Focus Features distributed the first Atomic Blonde, which grossed $100 million at the box office worldwide, working from a $30 million budget.

Atomic Blonde was adapted from the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart. It centers on Agent Lorraine Broughton who is sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies. The cast also includes James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones. It's not clear at this time if any other cast members would return, should the sequel move forward.

This would represent a possibly risky project for a traditional studio, as it's hard to know if this would go the route of John Wick: Chapter 2 or if it would ultimately fail to capture the same audience as the original. The critical consensus was pretty good for the first movie, and it contained one of the best single action sequences in recent memory. On Netflix, where box office isn't a concern, this is the kind of movie that could possibly thrive on streaming, especially with a big star like Charlize Theron on board. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Discussing Film.