Atomic Blonde 2 is still very much in the cards, according to director David Leitch. Though, it may not wind up being a theatrical release. Rather, the proposed sequel could end up finding a home on a streaming service. Which one, exactly? That remains the potentially expensive question. In any event, those who want to see Charlize Theron kicking ass again have some hope.

David Leitch, who directed the first Atomic Blonde, has been making the rounds to promote his latest movie, Hobbs & Shaw. During a recent interview, he was asked about the sequel, which was confirmed to be in development in April of last year by Charlize Theron. Little to no information has come to light since. However, Leitch revealed that a streaming service is into making it. But, admittedly, he doesn't know all that much about where the project stands. Here's what he had to say.

"I think there is [still talk of a sequel]. A streaming service is into it. I don't know all the details. I was a work-for-hire on that movie, but at the end of the day, Kelly McCormick, my producing partner and my wife, she will be involved, I'm sure, as a producer. That's how I got the gig in the first place. We'll see."

This raises a few questions. The main one being, what streaming service might he be talking about? Netflix would be the obvious choice, but there are plenty of other suitors out there. Amazon is an option, and there are upcoming services like HBO Max that may seem like a good fit. For now, all we can do is speculate. There's also the matter of whether or not David Leitch would return to direct.

David Leitch already has two confirmed projects on his slate, including Undying Love and The Division, which is a big-budget video game adaptation for Netflix, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain attached to star. Some might argue that adds even more fuel to the Netflix fire when it comes to Atomic Blonde 2, since there is already some connective tissue there. But, for now, we can only call it a coincidence. The main takeaway here is that this is a project that is by no means dead in the water.

Released in 2017, Atomic Blonde went on to become a decent hit for Focus Features. The movie grossed $100 million worldwide, working from a relatively modest $30 million budget. Much like the John Wick movies, it was praised for its action sequences. Specifically, a long, impressive sequence that involved Charlize Theron beating up a whole bunch of dudes in a stairwell garnered a great deal of well-earned praise. Theron, it's worth mentioning, is busy as ever as she's got several projects, including Fast & Furious 9, going on currently. And there's the looming threat of the Mad Max: Fury Road sequels, should those ever finally get off the ground.