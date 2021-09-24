Netflix has dropped the trailer for Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, a one-off special featuring some of the most famous movies in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics, and Critics as they "guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens." You can check out the brand new trailer below.

"Thousands of movies are released every year. That's a lot of stories," host Rob Lowe says in the trailer. "Stock characters, familiar story beats, and convenient plot devices have crept in over time. Tonight, we celebrate the clichés that have made cinema what it is today."

Posed in a classic crisp suit, Lowe invites viewers to examine the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can't help but use, time and time again. With the help of the experts, Attack of the Hollywood Clichés analyses the origins and evolutions of everything from 'The Ticking Time Bomb', to the 'Meet-Cute', and 'Females Running in Stilettos' - there's also a 'Wilhelm Scream' montage for real movie buffs.

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is produced by Broke and Bones, with executive producers Rob Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker, and Annabel Jones. It is produced and directed by Sean Doherty, with Alice Mathias, and Ricky Kelehar also serving as directors. Ben Caudell serves as the head writer alongside Dane Baptiste, Sean Doherty, Erika Ehler, Jason Hazeley, Daniel Maier, Michael Odewale, Charlie Skelton.

You can check out the full list of included talent featured in interviews for the special below.

Aisha Harris - Writer, Editor, and Podcaster

Amy Nicholson - Film Critic

Andie Macdowell - Actress

Andrew Garfield - Actor

Anna Bogutskaya - Film Programmer, Broadcaster, Writer and Creative Producer

Anna Smith - Broadcaster and Film Critic

Caspar Salmon - Writer

Daniel Pemberton - Composer

David Edelstein - Film Critic

Ellen E Jones - Film and Television Writer

Florence Pugh - Actress

Francine Stock -Broadcaster, Critic and Writer

Franklin Leonard - Film Executive

Helen O'Hara - Film Critic and Journalist

Ira Madison III - Television Writer and Podcaster

Jack Howard - Filmmaker

James King - Film Critic

James Schamus - Screenwriter, Producer, Business Executive, Film Historian, Professor, and Director

Jess Cagle - Host, The Jess Cagle Show, SiriusXM

John August - Screenwriter, Director, Producer, and Novelist

Jonathan Ross - Broadcaster, Film Critic, Comedian, Actor, Writer, and Producer

Kim Newman - Journalist, Film Critic, and Fiction Writer

Mark Strong - Actor

Nathan Rabin - Film and Music Critic

Richard E. Grant - Actor

Robert Englund - Actor and Director

Sam Hargrave - Stunt Coordinator, Stuntman, Actor, and Director

Sanjeev Bhaskar - Actor, Comedian, and Television Presenter

The Lucas Brothers - Comedians, Actors, Filmmakers, Writers, and Producers

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! Is set to be released globally on Netflix on Sept. 28, 2021. Meanwhile, for those looking more forward to new true crime documentaries to come to Netflix, there's good news on that front as well. The streamer recently announced a new slate of true crime docuseries with five new ones set to arrive in 2022. Later this year, we will also be getting Tiger King 2, the sequel series to last year's smash hit Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem. In any case, there's going to be a lot to watch on Netflix.