Did you know that an Attack of the Killer Tomatoes reboot was happening? Nobody would blame anyone for letting that little bit of news slip under the radar, as word of the project first surfaced about a year ago during San Diego Comic-Con 2018 when an onslaught of other pop culture news was flooding its way online. But this movie is absolutely happening and director Dustin Ferguson has confirmed that production is officially underway.

It seems fitting that news of the reboot kicking off filming should come as this year's San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing. At the present time, details are virtually non-existent for the project. We can safely assume it will involve large, mutated tomatoes that are terrorizing humanity with a certain brave group of humans banding together to stop them. In any event, we know the movie is filming because Dustin Ferguson took to Facebook to confirm the news himself in a brief, appreciative post. Here's what he had to say.

"Today I Direct the first attack scene for the 'Attack of The Killer Tomatoes' reboot!!! This has been a long time coming and I couldn't be more honored!"

While Dustin Ferguson may not have a whole lot of name recognition, as a director, he's shockingly prolific when it comes to direct-to-video, B-movie affairs. Ferguson has 75 directing credits on his IMDB page, which only dates back to 2007. In 2016 alone he amassed seven credits, including both Camp Blood 4 and 5. Some of his other credits include Robowoman, Moon of the Blood Beast and something called Horndogs Beach Party. All of this to say, a reboot such as this seems right up this man's alley.

For those who may not be familiar, the original Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, which was meant to be a spoof of the B-movie creature feature, was released in 1978 and centers on a group of scientists who must work together to save the world from mutated killer tomatoes. Plain and simple. Directed by John DeBello, working from a screenplay he co-wrote alongside Costa Dillon and Stephen Peace, the movie was made on a shoestring budget of just $100,000. It went on to earn more than five times that at the box office and a whole lot more on home video over the years.

It spawned a series of sequels, including 1988's Return of the Killer Tomatoes, which notably features a young George Clooney in one of his very first movie roles, 1990's Killer Tomatoes Strike Back and 1991's Killer Tomatoes Eat France. The franchise also includes a 1986 video game, a series of comic books and an animated series, which was released by Fox Kids in 1990. Back in 2005, there was word that Adam Sandler was in Talks for an Attack of the Killer Tomatoes remake. That obviously never happened. In 2016, there was a movie called Attack of the Killer Donuts, but it has pretty much gone ignored by the world at large. There is no word yet on when the Attack of the Killer Tomatoes reboot will arrive but we'll surely learn more as production rolls on. Feel free to check out Dustin Ferguson's Facebook post below.