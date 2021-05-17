John Boyega will be back to defend his home against aliens in a long-awaited sequel to Attack the Block. Deadline confirmed that both Boyega (through his UpperRoom Productions company) and writer/director Joe Cornish will return to produce the film, and both men seemed eager about the opportunity. Additionally, Nira Park (through her Complete Fiction production company she formed with Cornish and filmmaker Edgar Wright) and James Wilson will also return to produce Attack the Block 2. John Boyega said,

"It's been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then. I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favorite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honor."

As for Joe Cornish, who will write and direct the sequel like he did with the original, he said, "I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film's release. I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action." In the original film, Moses (played by Boyega) grabs some of his friends in an effort to thwart a mobilization of evil aliens who are trying to take over their neighborhood. The movie was met mixed reception at the time, but has since gathered a loyal fanbase that has clamored for a sequel for years.

John Boyega will continue his already legendary acting career after winning a Golden Globe for his supporting role in the Amazon series Small Axe. Before that, he was most known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars films. Last year, he made headlines after criticizing Disney and Lucasfilm for limiting his role in the Star Wars films, saying in an interview with GQ, "You get yourself involved in projects and you're not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up."

Although he has repeatedly shared his love and gratefulness for the franchise as well, Boyega has proven his career is so much more than his role in Star Wars.

Joe Cornish is known for writing films like The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, Ant-Man, and The Kid Who Would Be King (which he also directed). If that resume proves anything, it's that he is more than capable of delivering a fun and exciting sequel to Attack the Block, especially with Boyega at the helm.

No plot details or release date have yet been given for Attack the Block 2, but it's likely to be a year or two before production begins. As for the plot, it will probably focus on more alien invaders and their attempt to take over Moses' block (just a guess). This news originated at Deadline.