Long before he became known for his adventures in a galaxy far, far away, The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega starred in director Joe Cornish's brilliant street-level science fiction horror movie Attack the Block. Well, Cornish has been discussing his 2011 hit recently, divulging that he and Boyega have been discussing ideas for a potential Attack the Block 2.

"We've got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

With the first Attack the Block being almost a decade old now, there is a lot of potential to show how things have changed since way back in 2011. Joe Cornish goes on to hint that a follow-up would take into account how much things have changed, or perhaps not, in the intervening years.

"In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that's all I'll say."

John Boyega has been in the headlines recently thanks to his empowering, impassioned speech which he gave at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. Due to this Attack the Block, Boyega's first foray onto the big screen, is being revisited by many cinema fans, something that has not gone unnoticed by Cornish.

"The movie's nearly ten years old now, and it's trying to address issues that were fairly ingrained then, and have certainly stuck around. At the time when it came out, it put a lot of people's backs up, because it has a very unusual protagonist and arc. It's wonderful that people are revisiting the film [...] Most of all, it's a moment for John, and it's a moment for hopefully some social change. To be a tiny little part of something that I hope is much, much bigger is exciting."

From the producers of beloved comedies Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Attack the Block was written and directed by Joe Cornish. The movie centers on a teenage street gang who have to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders on a council estate in South London on Guy Fawkes Night. Forced to defend their turf against this sudden invasion of savage alien creatures, they must step-up and fight to succeed in their mission and stop the creatures from wiping out humanity. Though the movie somewhat underperformed financially, it was critically praised and has gone on to gain something of a cult following. Attack the Block is a thrilling, insular alien invasion story that expertly combines frights, laughs, and social commentary.

Boyega fronts the movie as Moses, a low-level crook, and teenage gang leader who is looking for respect around the block. Alongside him stars current Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker as Samantha Adams, a trainee nurse and new resident of Wyndham Tower, Alex Esmail as Pest, a teenage jokester, pyromaniac and second in command of Moses's gang, Franz Drameh as Dennis, a hotheaded pizza delivery boy and the enforcer of the gang, Leeon Jones as Jerome, a schoolboy, and the most level headed member of the gang, Simon Howard as Biggz, the youngest member of the gang, and Nick Frost as Ron, the local drug dealer. This comes to us from the ScriptApart podcast.