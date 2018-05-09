It seems that Mike Myers is finally prepared to get Austin Powers 4 up and running, according to a new interview. Fans have been waiting nearly 20 years for a follow up to Goldmember and Myers, as well as director Jay Roach, have expressed interest in doing another Austin Powers movie ever since, but they have been waiting for everything to perfectly line up. Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the first film and both Mike Myers and Roach discussed that Austin Powers 4 was a strong possibility if they were able to find the right angle. It appears that they have found that right angle with Myers now revealing that they story will be told through the eyes of Dr. Evil.

Mike Myers is out promoting Terminal, which is his first live-action role since 2009's Inglorious Basterds. Myers has been asked about the possibility of an Austin Powers 4 for years and was always optimistic about the prospect of doing another movie. However, the actor seems more fired up about Austin Powers 4 than ever before. He had this to say.

"I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil's perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll... Start the campaign, please. Thank you."

Telling the story of Austin Powers 4 through the eyes of Dr. Evil would be an excellent way to push the franchise forward while creating something new. YouTube Red's Cobra Kai has pulled off a similar feat by making a follow up after over 30 years that resonates with the original audience as well as engaging a new generation that focuses a lot on the villain of the first movie, Johnny Lawrence. If Mike Myers and Jay Roach were able to pull off something in that vein, they'd be off to a great start.

Mike Myers has always remained positive about the idea of returning to do Austin Powers 4, even announcing that he was writing a script back in 2008, but nothing has been reported since then, except for random bits of news regarding the project. Now is the perfect time for Mike Myers to return to the iconic Austin Powers and Dr. Evil characters, especially if he's able to tell the story through the eyes of the hilarious villain. While nothing is officially confirmed, it seems that Myers is truly ready this time. Sadly, Dr. Evil's sidekick Mini-Me won't me along for the ride, as actor Verne Troyer passed away last month.

In stating that he wants Austin Powers 4 to happen and has the perfect angle for the story, Mike Myers may have just opened a can of worms that fans of the franchise will hound him about until it happens. Hopefully, Myers and director Jay Roach are able to get the project off of the ground and into production as soon as possible. Until then, you can see Mike Myers starring alongside Margot Robbie in Terminal, which opens on May 11th. You can read more about what Mike Myers had to say about Austin Powers 4 over at Entertainment Tonight.