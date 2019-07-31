Austin Powers 4 has been rumored for years now. Mike Myers has teased it numerous times, but it doesn't look like it will happen now unless the actor figures out something to do without having the late Vern Troyer around. Director Jay Roach is unsure how the franchise would even move forward without Troyer, and fans will probably agree. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, which introduced Troyer's Mini-Me to the world.

Verne Troyer's Mini-Me stole all of The Spy Who Shagged Me scenes he was in and according to Jay Roach, his story was going to get a bigger focus if Austin Powers 4 ever got off of the ground. Mike Myers has talked about the idea a lot over the years, but nothing has gotten past the initial writing phase. Roach had this to say when asked about a potential Austin Powers 4.

"To be honest, I don't know how we'd do it without Verne. We always had ideas of revealing a whole life that he had that would have taken his character much further. If Mike (Myers) cracks it and figures it out, we would definitely do some kind of tribute to him. I'm there if he ever wants to do it."

Mike Myers has also talked about the idea of a Dr. Evil spin-off, which would more than likely also be welcomed by fans. "I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil's perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll. Start the campaign, please. Thank you," Myers said last year. However, we haven't really heard anything else about the Austin Powers franchise since.

Verne Troyer tragically passed away April 21st, 2018 at the age of 49 after suffering from alcohol poisoning. The actor had struggled with alcoholism for years and his death was later ruled a suicide. While it would be hard to get Austin Powers 4 going without Troyer, there is still a chance the long awaited sequel will happen at some point. With all of the sequels, reboots, remakes, and spin-offs going on, it would probably do well in this climate.

Related: Mike Myers Set for Austin Powers 4!

It will all depend on whether or not Mike Myers and Jay Roach can come up with an idea to get Austin Powers 4 happening. "We've been trying to think up an idea that could earn a fourth film for a long time, but it's always up to Mike," Roach said. "He and I always thought there was more to do with Dr. Evil." It's hard to imagine a Dr. Evil movie without Verne Troyer's Mini-Me around, but Myers may be able to figure something out while paying tribute to his late friend at the same time. The interview with Jay Roach was originally conducted by The Independent U.K.