The good news? Mike Myers seems very optimistic about the chances of Austin Powers 4 happening. The bad news? It doesn't sound like we're going to see it any time soon. We haven't seen the iconic 007 spoof since 2002 and there has been somewhat steady talk of a fourth entry in the successful franchise for years now. But that's all it's really ever been. Talk. Myers has once again provided an update that, while reassuring, certainly isn't definite.

Mike Myers recently appeared at the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, which he has a supporting role in. The former Saturday Night Live cast member was asked about Austin Powers 4 and revealed that the writing process is ongoing and that director Jay Roach has been busy, which has gotten in the way of the project materializing. Still, he indicates that things are looking good in terms of the movie eventually seeing the light of day. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I've had three kids under the age of seven. They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay's been super crazy. He is doing a fantastic movie right now that he's working on right now. It's looking good, so we'll see."

Jay Roach directed all three of the previous Austin Powers movies to great success, so it stands to reason that Mike Myers, who wrote the movies and created the characters, wouldn't do a fourth entry without him. The movie Myers is referring to is the untitled Roger Ailes movie, which is currently filming. So, at the very least, we're going to have to wait until that is finished up.

Earlier this year, Mike Myers also expressed his desire to do Austin Powers 4. However, at the time, he indicated that he would like to do it as more of a Dr. Evil movie, as opposed to another straightforward Austin Powers romp. Interestingly enough, during the same interview, Myers indicated that, even though the movie may still be some time off, it won't be nearly as long before we see Dr. Evil again in some form or another.

"You're gonna see Dr. Evil soon somewhere in the culture."

Unfortunately, Mike Myers didn't elaborate on that any further, but Dr. Evil did show up on Jimmy Fallon for a skit. It's not known where else Dr. Evil will show up next. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery was released in 1997 and was a modest success at the box office, bringing in $67 million worldwide. However, the character's popularity exploded on home video and the sequels did exceedingly better, with Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me ($312 million) and Austin Powers in Goldmember ($296 million) far surpassing the original's gross. 16 years later, there still appears to be a desire for the spy to return. Even if it won't happen in the immediate future, Myers still seems determined to make it happen. This news was first reported by Access.