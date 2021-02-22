In honor of Steve Irwin's birthday, the Irwin family has launched the reimagined YouTube channel for the Australia Zoo with plans to release new content every week. Along with new footage of the Irwins working with animals, the channel is also promising never-before-seen content of Steve doing what he did best in unaired footage from The Crocodile Hunter. The announcement was made on what would have been his 59th birthday.

"Crikey! In celebration of Steve's birthday, we are thrilled to announce the official launch of Australia Zoo's reimagined YouTube channel," the channel description reads. "Be part of the Irwin family like never before with exclusive content joining them on their incredible adventures. Plus, be the first to witness never before seen footage from the archives of The Crocodile Hunter and join conservation missions with the Wildlife Warriors team on the frontline."

Of course, Steve Irwin is best known for his animal documentaries and TV series Crocodile Hunter. He also co-owned and operated the Australia Zoo with his wife, Terri, which was founded by Steve's parents. Sadly, Irwin died in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Because he was such a wonderful human being, the devastating loss is still felt by Steve's family, friends, and fans to this day.

Terri Irwin continues to operate the Australia Zoo and tweeted the new YouTube channel news on Steve's birthday. In the years since Steve's passing, Terri and their children, Bindi and Robert, have become television stars as well. In 2018, Animal Planet launched their new series Crikey! It's the Irwins, following the family and their work at the Australia Zoo. Now on discovery+, the third season of the series premiered earlier this month.

The Irwin family is about to get a bit bigger very soon as well. After marrying husband Chandler Powell last year, Bindi has since announced that they are expecting a daughter. Recently, the Irwins spoke about how elated Steve would be about the baby if he were still here, with Bindi remarking that the late Crocodile Hunter would have been the "perfect" grandfather.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," Bindi told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

Terri added: "He'd be over the moon. I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones. He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

Steve's son Robert, a real spitting image of his father, also spoke about how important it is to the family to "make sure that [Steve's] legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would be insanely excited."

Happy heavenly birthday to Steve Irwin, who would no doubt be very proud to see all that the family has accomplished in his absence. You can check out the reimagined Australia Zoo channel on YouTube where you can subscribe for free weekly content.