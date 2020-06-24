Voltage Pictures has revealed the trailer for Ava. This is a new action/thriller that seemingly has quite a bit going for it. First off, it stars Jessica Chastain (IT Chapter Two, Zero Dark Thirty) leading an A-list cast. She is also reuniting with director Tate Taylor, with the two previously collaborating on The Help. But this is a far cry from their previous effort, as Chastian is going full-on John Wick this time around.

The trailer kicks off with Jessica Chastain carrying out a hit. She's clearly good at her job but there is conflict brewing, as she is viewed as a liability by one of her associates. Things devolve and Ava winds up on the run from a sizable force after a contract is put out on her. While there are certainly some major John Wick beats here, and Common even shows up. But stylistically it is quite different than the action flicks led by Keanu Reeves. Though the trailer doesn't skimp on the action.

Tate Taylor most recently directed Ma for Blumhouse, which went on to become something of a lowkey hit. The Help remains his biggest hit, as the movie went on to become an Oscar-winner in addition to a box office success. Taylor's other credits include The Girl on the Train and Get On Up. Matthew Newton (Three Blind Mice, From Nowhere) penned the screenplay. The cast also includes John Malkovich (Space Force, Red), Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo), Geena Davis (Beetlejuice, Thelma & Louise) and Joan Chen (The Last Emperor, Tigertail).

Ava centers on a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization. She travels the globe, specializing in high-profile hits. Her career takes a bad turn when a job goes south due to faulty information. With a botched hit, she is told to take a hiatus until the heat dies down, but secretly the head of the organization, Simon, has ordered a hit on her to ensure nothing gets back to the company. Following her father's recent death, Ava decides to head home to Boston to mend her relationship with her family. Meanwhile, her ex-fiance Michael is now in a relationship and involved in an underground gambling ring that Ava is all too familiar with. Now, she has to save her family and herself from multiple threats, while battling her own demons.

What is perhaps most surprising about this is that the movie seemed to fly in under the radar a bit. It's an action flick led by an A-list star with a killer supporting cast. Yet, it's hardly made a blip on the radar up until this point. That's not necessarily a bad sign. Perhaps this could be a pleasant surprise. But it's certainly something to consider. Ava is currently set for release on September 25 from Voltage Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.