You may not be ready for the sumptuous 3D experience that James Cameron is promising to bring us with Avatar 2. Even though it's taken nearly a decade, Cameron is finally hard at work on getting his Avatar sequels, all four of them, ready for the public to take in. Story details are a little slim at the moment, but the director is assuring as that the long-awaited sequel will, at the very least, be a visual 3D feast the likes of which we've never seen before.

James Cameron recently spoke at the Vivid light festival in Sydney, Australia and spoke a bit about the advancements he's going to be making on his upcoming sequels. "I guarantee one thing. Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 are all going to be in 3D and they will look sumptuous," he said. He also says that "Hollywood has done 3D a disservice by embracing post-conversion," with the technology having stalled out a few years ago. For Avatar 2 and beyond, he's trying to push the technology forward once again. Here's what he had to say about it.

"From my own perspective since I'm not doing television production, I'm doing Avatar sequels, four of them. They will be, to the best of my ability, the best 3D that's possible to make. That includes collaborating with the people at Dolby Cinema, who have developed high dynamic range projection that could put 16 foot-lamberts of light on a 3D screen through the glasses, which is revolutionary. Normally, you're looking at about three foot-lamberts. Sixteen is what you should be seeing. That's what movies should look like."

Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie ever made with $2.78 billion worldwide. Much of that had to do with the fact that the visuals, specifically the 3D, were totally groundbreaking. In the years since, 3D has lost much of its appeal to moviegoers and part of that has to do with the fact that it has largely become an afterthought for studios. It doesn't feel as special or necessary to the experience as it did with a movie like Avatar. In the past, James Cameron has talked about his hopes to make glasses-free 3D possible in the future and he also talked a bit about that during the festival.

"We need to see the roll out of these laser projection systems, so that we can fully appreciate 3D through glasses in cinemas. Then, we need the roll out of autostereoscopic screens, large panel displays, where you don't need glasses at all. You have multiple discreet viewing angles and all that sort of thing. Anybody that's geeking out on 3D knows what I'm talking about. It's all possible. It's just a question of will it happen or not."

Avatar 2 is set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020, with the following sequels currently set for December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025. While it sounds like we're still pretty far from glasses-free 3D, it's possible the technology could be ready by the time Avatar 4 or Avatar 5 arrive in theaters. That would certainly be one way to keep people interested in the franchise for that long. This news comes to us courtesy of vfxblog.