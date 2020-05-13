The latest Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes image reunites Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. New cast members Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis are also featured in the latest look at the long-awaited sequel. James Cameron has been hard at work on the project for a number of years, which has hit a few snags along the way. As usual, technology hadn't caught up with the director when he wanted to start, so he had to help develop a new way of shooting motion capture underwater. And then the whole production came to a screeching halt back in March, due to the world's current state of affairs.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo!



Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis are all together in a 900,000 gallon tank. The Avatar 2 image shows all of the actors with their motion capture gear on, sharing a laugh, while floating amongst the white balls on the surface of the water. We learned that the white balls are there to keep light from shining through in the previous behind-the-scenes image. The studio lights can often interfere with the underwater shooting, but the layer of balls keeps that from happening.

The Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes image also reveals that a lot of the production took place within the aforementioned 900,000 gallon tank, which was custom made for the movie. It will also be used in the rest of the sequels when production is able to start up again. New Zealand, where the sequel was being shot, has announced that movie productions are now able to start up again, but it's unclear when James Cameron and crew will actually get back to work since things are a little more uncertain in the United States at the moment.

James Cameron previously revealed Kate Winslet's character Ronal is one of Pandora's Metkayina, or "sea people." Cliff Curtis' Tonowari character is the leader of the Metkayina people and it appears that they will have a meeting with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake (Sam Worthington). Obviously, there is no context to the photo, so we have no idea what's going on other than the fact that all four actors are together in the same spot. Cameron is keeping the story guarded, so we'll just have to wait and see what the real story will be.

While we don't have Avatar 2 story details, it sure looks like James Cameron is going above and beyond for the look of the movie. The underwater motion capture idea is intriguing and will more than likely revolutionize the way movies shoot things underwater from here on out, even if it doesn't involve motion capture. For now, Cameron is still aiming to get the movie released on time. As of this writing, Avatar 2 is still scheduled to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021. As for whether or not this ends up happening is another story. While we wait to find out, you can check out the latest behind-the-scenes image from the sequel above, thanks to the official Avatar Twitter account.