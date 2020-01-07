Director James Cameron has unveiled our first look at the picturesque world of Avatar 2, and it confirms that the alien world of Pandora is still a paradise. The jaw-dropping pieces of concept art gives us a glimpse of the sun-kissed vistas, breath-taking sci-fi scenery, and the majestic blue seas that the sequel is set to explore. Not only that, the images also give us a look at some of the animals that inhabit the world and will accompany the native Na'vi in the follow-up.

The concept art sees a pair of the Na'vi, more than likely our heroes from the first Avatar Jake and Neytiri, looking over a tropical, picturesque ocean at the horizon. The ocean is dotted with small islands, and the bird-like banshees soar through the air in the distance as we look upon this computer generated beauty and all once again succumb to the Avatar-induced depression that plagued so many when the first movie was released over a decade ago.

Alongside this image we have another that shows a trio of Na'vi standing in the fluorescent waters of Pandora at night. It all looks very serene as one adult Na'vi looks upon two possibly child Na'vi playing in the water. Could this be Jake and Neytiri's children, perhaps? We also get a slightly more action-packed image depicting several of the natives flying atop the banshees towards a small island, as well as another that gives us a closer look at a mysteriously shaped, curved rock formation surrounded by floating rock platforms. At the bottom of this image are what appear to be Jake and Neytiri again, only this time they are riding Ilu, the creatures that populate the seas of Pandora.

Though the images do not give much away in terms of plot, they do confirm that director Cameron and his crew are looking to continue the same level of detailed, world-building work that made the first movie such an immersive success. The original Avatar opened audience's eyes to what was possible with computer generated imagery and 3D technology, and Avatar 2 looks to be expanding on this.

The sequel picks up 12 years after we first explored Pandora and joined the Na'vi. Jake Sully has formed a family with Neytiri as they are wandering across the expansive world of Pandora, meeting new allies in the form of the Metkayina free-diving clan led by Tonowari. Everything changes when the R.D.A. once again invade Pandora to finish what they started.

Original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald will all be reprising their roles from the first movie, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a mysterious new role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 is currently planned for a release in December 2021, with the following three sequels to be released, respectively, in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027. This comes to us from Variety.