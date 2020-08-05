The wait for the release of James Cameron's upcoming sci-fi epic Avatar 2 seems interminable to fans, considering the movie was originally supposed to come out in 2014. In the meantime, images and videos are getting doled out regularly from the sets of the movie to keeping audience interest from flagging. Recently, producer Jon Landau posted a picture of a vehicle that will be seen in the movie on Instagram with the following explanation.

"The Crabsuit... a human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels."

The fittingly named 'Crabsuit' vehicle would not look amiss in a supervillain's arsenal. Aside from swimming capabilities, the vehicle features two crab-like pincers that are reminiscent of the underwater subs featured in Cameron's earlier movie Titanic as a means of exploring the doomed ship's sunken wreck.

We can reasonably assume the purpose of the Crabsuit will be to engage in a lot more action than the submarine from Titatnic. Also, as the description indicates, the Crabsuit will be operated by humans, which means the species will once again play a major role in the story of the alien planet Pandora in Avatar 2.

Little is known about the actual plot of the upcoming movie, other than that it will once again center around the human-Na'vi hybrid Jake Sully, and the family he has started with his wife on Pandora after defecting from humanity. In the past, Cameron has described the plot of Avatar 2 as something akin to 'The Godfather in space'.

"I found myself as a father of five, starting to think about what would an Avatar story be like if it was a family drama, if it was The Godfather. Obviously very different genre, but I got intrigued by that idea. So, that's really what it is. It's a generational family saga. And that's very different from the first film. "It's a continuation of the same characters, but what happen when warriors that are willing to go on suicide charges, and leap off cliffs on to the back of big orange toruks, what happens when they grow up and have their own kids? It becomes a very different story. Now the kids are the risk-takers and the change-makers. So, it's interesting, but it makes sense to me."

We also know that a large part of the movie will take place underwater, revealing a new side to Pandora before the viewers. Cameron, an avid deep-sea explorer in real-life, is going to great lengths to give painstaking realism to the movie's underwater sequences that other blockbusters like Aquaman are largely uninterested in exploring. This commitment to realism is what has led to Avatar 2 getting delayed again and again, as well as its initial impressive budget ballooning to alarming new proportions.

Given Cameron's track record with blockbusters, fans are hoping to see the filmmaker pull off another miracle by making Avatar 2 the third movie in his filmography to become the world's highest-grossing movie. Let's just hope the film manages to stick to its release date of Dec. 17, 2021 this time around.