Though specific details regarding James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar 2 are being kept tightly under wraps, one thing we do know is that Harry Potter star David Thewlis will be joining the cast. The English actor has now opened up a little about the character he will be playing, and it turns, both to our surprise and his, that he will be playing a fellow Na'vi.

"I am a Na'vi, I'm a blue thing in it - which I didn't quite understand when I went to meet [Cameron]. I was quite surprised when I got offered that. I'm fascinated to see how I'm going to look, because they sort of make them look a bit like oneself. It's fantastic!"

Playing a "blue thing" was quite the experience for the David Thewlis and, much like the surprise he felt when being offered the part of a Pandora native, it sounds like Thewlis is still yet to see what his Avatar 2 character will even look like.

The Wonder Woman star also revealed a few details about the painstaking motion capture process that is used to create the photo-realistic blue, cat-like extraterrestrials.

"I've got no idea what my scenes will be like because there are about 16 guys in the room with video cameras but they're just shooting reference shots for Jim [Cameron] to look at later. What those guys are shooting will never be on the screen, what's being shot is obviously on these sensors. There are about 200 around the room, doing their thing."

According to Thewlis, the whole approach was completely new to him and gave him a very different experience as an actor that what he has become accustomed to.

"For the first time, I felt like a total newcomer, like it was my first job. I was on set having been working for 35 years on film sets and I was like, 'So what do we do? What's that doing here? Why is he doing that? Do we do it now?' I felt very naïve. And of course, I was, because none of the rules applied from everything I've learned."

Whilst details surrounding his character are a closely guarded secret, it is possible that Thewlis will be portraying one of the Na'vi who lives around, or possibly even underneath the waters of Pandora. One of the few details that we do know is that Jake Sully and Neytiri will be forced to abandon their home along with their children and that a lot of the movie will focus on the mysterious underwater world.

Alongside Thewlis, Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021, with the plan being to release Avatar 3 on December 22, 2023, Avatar 4 on December 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 on December 17, 2027. This comes to us from Games Radar.