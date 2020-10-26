Kate Winslet shows off her intense free-diving skills in the latest Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes image. This is also our first-look at her Ronal character. The official social media accounts for the highly anticipated sequel have been keeping fans up to date throughout the lengthy production. James Cameron and his team have revolutionized underwater motion capture technology for Avatar 2, which the director has also teased during the process of shooting. Back in September, Sigourney Weaver performed an underwater stunt and then came up to catch her breath while giving the camera a thumbs up in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

As for Kate Winslet, she can be seen at the bottom of a production pool walking acorss the floor with her wings spread wide. She is performing as Ronal, a character who is a "water person." To prepare for her Avatar 2 role, Winslet had to step outside of her comfort zone to get used to being underwater for long period of times. In an interview from August of this year, the actress said, "I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible... My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff."

Avatar 2 marks only the second time that Kate Winslet has worked with James Cameron after the massive success of Titanic. "It was so wonderful to work with Jim again," Winslet says. "Time has changed him. Jim has become a father a few more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time." The actress spent a lot of years trying to distance herself from the 1997 movie, which Cameron understood, though he didn't necessarily agree with it.

James Cameron has said in the past that he and Kate Winslet had been looking for another project to work on for nearly 20 years. Thankfully they were able to get it together for Avatar 2. Making Titanic wasn't exactly the greatest experience for Winslet, who has not been shy about revealing that James Cameron was difficult to work with, which is something that many of the director's collaborators have echoed over the years. "Yes, he lost his temper," Winslet admitted in 2012, "but he only ever lost his temper for really, really good reasons."

Avatar 2 is scheduled to open in theaters December 16th, 2022, which is a full 11 years since the first installment made box office history. The sequel takes place 13 years after the events of the original movie. In that time, Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing anything to stay together. They are, however, forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora when an old threat returns to finish what it started. Other than that, there are not a whole lot of story details floating around. You can check out the underwater image of Kate Winslet above, thanks to the official Avatar Twitter account.

