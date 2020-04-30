Sigourney Weaver is featured in the latest image from James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar 2. Weaver portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine as both a human and Na'vi avatar in the 2009 original, though her character was killed by Stephen Lang's villainous Colonel Quaritch. Cameron previously stated that Weaver is playing "a different and in many ways more challenging character," in the sequel. Production on the sequel was underway in New Zealand and had to shut down for obvious reasons last month.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films.



In addition to Sigourney Weaver, the Avatar 2 image features producer Jon Landau and actor Joel David Moore. All three individuals were involved in the making of the first installment in 2009. Moore played Dr. Norm Spellman, a member of the Avatar Program who chose to take the side of the Na'vi by the end of the movie. As for how Weaver's Dr. Grace Augustine is back, that is anybody's guess. It might not actually be that specific character since Weaver has revealed that she is playing a new character in Avatar 2. With that being said, her wardrobe does look very similar to Augustine's in the first movie.

While the Avatar 2 production was shut down, it is believed effects house Weta Digital is still hard at work on what they can do remotely. Jon Landau confirmed that production would remain in Los Angeles, noting virtual production will continue in Manhattan Beach, California while visual effects continue at Weta Digital in Wellington. In terms of the story, James Cameron stated that the sequels were being written as "separate stories that have an overall arc inclusive of the first film," with the second having a clear conclusion. For now, the first sequel still has a release date of December 17th, 2021.

As with anything else James Cameron does, he is pushing the boundaries of special effects. This time he is looking to revolutionize the world of underwater motion capture shooting. Blending underwater and performance capture is something that has never been accomplished before, and it took the Weta team a year and a half to develop the new motion capture system. Cameron also hinted at the possibility of a "glasses-free" 3D experience in theaters, though that has not been talked about a whole lot since.

In addition to the big screen technological advances, James Cameron is hoping to take back his highest grossing movie of all time crown back from Avengers: Endgame. Before Avatar 2 opens in theaters, he plans to re-release Avatar, which should be able to beat the Marvel Cinematic Universe project. While Cameron was complimentary of the comic book movie when it broke his records, he is intent on getting them back. However, things have changed a lot since Endgame hit theaters a year ago and it might be harder than Cameron thinks to get people into movie theaters. While we wait to find out, you can check out the latest image from the sequel below, thanks to the official Avatar Twitter account.