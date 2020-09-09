While many of the details surrounding Avatar 2 remain secret, one thing we have known about the upcoming sequel for the longest time is that it will be delving into the deep and exploring the mysterious underwater world of the alien world, Pandora. Well, it looks like the cast and crew are taking this exploration very seriously, even getting a bit method with it, with producer Jon Landau sharing several images of the cast and crew preparing for Avatar 2 by experiencing the underwater world of Hawaii.

ICYMI: Avatar Producer @JonLandau shared a series of photos from behind-the-scenes of the sequels.



To prepare the cast of the Avatar sequels for filming, we took them to Hawaii to experience the underwater world. Check out a few pictures from the trip here: pic.twitter.com/AdXhFhWPlh — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 7, 2020

Of course, this is not the first time that director James Cameron has trifled with water, having plunged his actors into gigantic pools for the 1997 romantic hit, Titanic. Once again Cameron will be foregoing CGI in favor of shooting the movie underwater instead. An admirable undertaking, but no doubt one that will be fraught with issues, making the cast and crew's prior underwater experience paramount to the success of the movie.

Despite the secrecy surrounding production, Landau has recently opened up about the movie, offering some interesting details about the 2021 sequel. "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," Landau said earlier this year. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it's to escape, to escape the world we're in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives."

Landau also revealed some details regarding plans for the Avatar franchise, comparing their intentions with another famous New Zealand production. "I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that's what we're looking forward to doing."

Avatar 2 will see the return of many of the principle cast from the first movie, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

The first Avatar became renowned for its use of 3D technology, and the sequel will be no different, with director James Cameron previously stating that Avatar 2 will showcase the tech in ways that no movie has before. "It will be in 3D and selective high-frame rates in certain sections," Cameron said back in July. "We're picking those as we go along. The whole thing will be projected at high-frame rate, but it won't necessarily be displayed that way. It's kind of complicated, but the projectors have to run at 24 or 48 fps - you have to pick - we're running at 48. But a lot of it will be rendered at 24 fps. I've tried to explain this before, and people sort of get it and don't get it. All I can say is, it will be seamless. But I'm not touting it as some brand-new format."

Fans will sadly have to wait a little longer than expected before returning to the world of Pandora, with Disney recently moving Avatar 2 from its previous date on December 17, 2021, to December 16, 2022. This comes to us from the official Avatar Twitter account.