After becoming one of the first movies to resume production in Hollywood post-lockdown, Avatar 2 continues with its filming schedule and the marketing team continues to do its best to keep the project fresh in the minds of audiences. The official Twitter handle for the movie recently posted a couple of photos of director James Cameron sitting in the middle of a set that is described as the 'High Camp Bio Lab set'. When a fan expressed a hope that they would be able to watch the movie within the next decade, the handle posted a reply promising the film's release in two years.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron studies the High Camp Bio Lab set before that day’s filming. pic.twitter.com/iPQ3miInF4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 12, 2020

"You will! Avatar 2 is coming December 16, 2022."

While humans were also a part of the first Avatar film, they were very much the antagonists, and the main story dealt with the lives of the fictional Na'vi alien species, of the planet Pandora, and the journey of the human Jake Sully to becoming one of them after having his consciousness transferred into a Na'vi body and falling in love with the species.

You will! Avatar 2 is coming December 16, 2022. 🙂 — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 12, 2020

Cameron has stated in the past that Avatar 2 will deal with the lives of Jake and his wife, and their children. From the new set photos, it is clear that the humans will once again be involved in the storyline, and will in all likelihood once again be playing the role of the villains, seeking to colonize Pandora and coming into conflict with Jake's people.

The new release date dropped by the movie's marketing team is a year later than when Avatar 2 was expected to debut mere months ago. The film has also been pushed back several years since its initial release date set for 2014. Clearly, the added complications of shooting in the new era of social distancing have not done the project's schedule any favors.

As things stand, Avatar 2 is in danger of becoming an obsolete project due to the repeated delays. The original Avatar relied on groundbreaking 3D technology to amass a fortune at the box office, but the sequel cannot hope to have the same impact on that front after the technology has become more widespread. Also, since the sequel is a continuation of Jake's personal journey, the longer the second film takes to come out, the less people will remember the character or care about what happens to his family.

Against such negative factors is staked James Cameron's reputation as a filmmaker who can pull off miracles at the box-office, and the personal faith he has always exhibited in the Avatar franchise.

Written and directed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 features a lead cast of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, and David Thewlis. The film arrives in theaters Dec. 16, 2022, and is set to be followed by three more sequels that Cameron has already started work on for Disney..