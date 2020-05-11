Avatar 2, as well as the other sequels to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, are on hold currently. However, the filmmaker is optimistic that they will still be able to meet the currently planned December 2021 release date, despite production being put on pause. In the meantime, all of the work that can be done to get this sequel in theaters on time is being done.

James Cameron has worked years to get Avatar 2 underway. Cameron has ambitious plans to turn this into a five-movie franchise, with a great deal of work already completed for the upcoming sequels. In a recent interview, Cameron addressed the filming delay that the production suffered as New Zealand halted productions in the interest of public health. Here's what Cameron had to say about it.

"It's putting a major crimp in our stride here. I want to get back to work on Avatar, which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now. We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We're trying to get back to it as quick as we can."

The good news is that New Zealand has handled the situation incredibly well and recently revealed that productions will be able to resume in the country soon. Disney will likely be eager to get filming up and running again, assuming they can do so safely, given that Avatar was, up until last year, the highest-grossing movie of all time, only to be beaten, just barely, by Avengers: Endgame.

At present, Avatar 2, which has already been pushed back multiple times, is set to arrive on December 17, 2021, with the other sequels dated through December 2027. James Cameron admits that they are likely to be delayed by a couple of months in terms of live-action shooting. Be that as it may, the digital side of things is still chugging right along, as much as they can, making use of this time.

"There's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news... We've got everybody, everybody at Weta Digital and Lightstorm, working from home to the extent that that is possible. But my work is on the stage doing the virtual cameras and so on, so I can do a bit of editing, but it's not great for me."

Recently, some behind the scenes photos from the sequel were shared, showcasing the underwater performance capture that will be a big part of the movie. Though plot details are largely being kept under wraps for Avatar 2, much of the sequel will take place underwater, and James Cameron had to develop technology to make that possible. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Empire.