It looks like we may finally know the titles of the Avatar sequels that James Cameron has been working on. Avatar was initially released in 2009 and, surprisingly, it remains far and away the highest-grossing movie ever made. It took much longer than Fox probably would have liked to get Avatar 2 (as well as 3, 4 and 5) up and running, but the saga is well on its way to a theatrical continuation and, according to a new report, Cameron won't be content to put a number in the title and call it good.

According to a new report, in order, the sequels will be titled: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. A couple of these titles remain mysterious. However, a couple of them make a good deal of sense, based on what we already know about James Cameron's plans. In the past, the filmmaker has said Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 will both feature a ton of water work and will explore the oceans of Pandora. The Way of Water seems to speak to that.

Kate Winslet, who previously worked with the filmmaker on Titanic, has boarded the cast of the sequels as "a character who's part of the Sea People, the reef people." Could it be that The Seed Bearer relates to her character? As for The Quest for Eywa, that title may refer to a deity and goddess of the Na'vi, the native inhabitants of Pandora. The one that is really left up to speculation at this point is The Tulkun Rider. Despite the relative mystery behind these titles, it's a relatively significant update.

The report notes that these titles came from official documentation regarding the sequels. Within that documentation, the titles were used both with and without Avatar in front of them. Shortly after the release of the first movie, James Cameron had stated that he didn't want to just call the sequel Avatar 2, since Sam Worthington's character was no longer an avatar by the end of the first movie's events. That's all good and well, but from Fox's perspective (and eventually Disney once their merger with Fox is complete), they're going to want to keep "Avatar" in the title, for the sake of brand recognition.

Avatar grossed a staggering $2.8 billion, which makes it far and away the highest-grossing movie ever. Whether or not the sequels can match that (which is very unlikely) remains to be seen. But even if they all make just a fraction of that amount, they should still prove to be massive hits. Sigourney Weaver recently revealed that they've wrapped up filming Avatar 2 and 3, with work already underway on Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. For the time being, the sequels are set to arrive on December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025. This news was first reported by BBC.