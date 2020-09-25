Filming on the Avatar sequels was one of the first major productions to resume following a forced hiatus, with producer Jon Landau since providing a few glimpses of what's going on behind-the-scenes of the upcoming sci-fi action franchise. Well, Landau is back, this time giving us a look at the latter element of Avatar 2 courtesy of a few pictures which suggest the war between the humans and the Na'vi is far from over.

The images show off a moment on the second unit of the movie which is currently filming some sequences involving human soldiers. "Garrett Warren, 2nd Unit Director, gives stuntman Steve Brown some notes before a take," Landau wrote alongside the images. "Garrett, Richard Bluck (2nd Unit DP) and the Kiwi team have been getting some great shots. Keep it up." The all-out war between the indigenous Na'vi and invading humans made up the majority of the third act of the first Avatar, with the humans ultimately losing and being sent back to their dying home world. Clearly, humanity was not too happy with this outcome, and will return to Pandora in Avatar 2 with the intention of blowing everything to smithereens.

While production on Avatar 2 remains wrapped in secrecy, one thing we have known about the upcoming sequel for the longest time is that it will be delving into the deep and exploring the mysterious underwater world of the alien world, Pandora. Landau has previously shared several images of the cast and crew preparing for the sequel by experiencing the underwater world of Hawaii and getting used to the new tech that will be used to shoot directly in the drink.

Landau has also revealed a few details regarding the direction of the Avatar sequel. "This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," Landau said earlier this year. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it's to escape, to escape the world we're in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives."

Avatar 2 is directed once again by James Cameron, and will see the return of many of the principle cast from the first movie, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Fans will sadly have to wait a little longer than expected before returning to the world of Pandora, with Disney recently moving Avatar 2 from its previous date on December 17, 2021, to December 16, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Jon Landau's official Instagram account.