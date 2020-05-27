The details surrounding James Cameron's long, long-awaited Avatar 2 are currently being kept under lock and key. All that is currently known about the upcoming movie is that the underwater world of Pandora will be explored and play an important role in the story. Aside from that we do not really know anything about the sequel, or the sequels that will follow. Well, thankfully producer Jon Landau has now opened up about the movies in a new interview, offering some interesting details about the 2021 sequel.

"This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it's to escape, to escape the world we're in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives."

So, while Jon Landau still mentions the word water a whole lot, suggesting the movie is very much going to be about water, whether that be on, around, or underneath, he also describes the overall theme of the story - family. Specifically Sully and Neytiri's family and how they live and survive on the alien world of Pandora.

The news that the sequel will focus on the family and on the children of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri, with young actors Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Bliss filling the roles of the children, is not too much of a surprise. However, the detail that they will be forced to abandon their home and explore other regions of Pandora is the closest we've gotten to a plot point so far. Landau also opened up about their plans for the Avatar franchise, comparing their intentions with another famous New Zealand production.

"I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that's what we're looking forward to doing."

It has been over a decade since audiences were first wowed by the world of Avatar, but clearly this is not holding Cameron and his crew back from aspiring to create a sprawling sci-fi epic across multiple sequels. Production on the Avatar sequels was previously shut down due to the ongoing global situation, but there are plans for filming to start up again very soon.

Avatar 2 will see the return of many of the principle cast from the first movie, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. This comes to us from RNZ.