Is F9 star Vin Diesel gearing up to join the world of Avatar? The Fast and Furious family member certainly seemed to suggest so when asked recently about working with director James Cameron, something which Diesel has teased in the past. In a recent interview, Diesel responded to a question regarding whether audiences will see him in any of the many upcoming Avatar sequels, and while he played it coy, he at least confirmed that he and Cameron will indeed "be working together."

Guys, I think @vindiesel is in the AVATAR sequels. All of my interests are converging! @JimCameronpic.twitter.com/3Fn2JUy6Uz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 14, 2021

"I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron. I love James Cameron, and I love the series, and I think it's safe to say that we will be working together."

It's very hard to ignore the very suggestive "yet" at the end of Diesel's sentence when referring to the Avatar movies. While it does not sound like Vin Diesel will appear in the first sequel, Avatar 2, there will be many more opportunities for him to join the fray, with the action star well-suited to portray either a human soldier or one of the native Na'vi. Of course, it's also possible that Diesel and Cameron are teaming up for something separate from the world of Avatar, but does Cameron really have any time to do anything else right now?

Details of Avatar 2 are slowly being revealed, with a new piece of official concept recently released, teasing the underwater world of Pandora. Avatar producer Jon Landau has previously revealed a few details regarding the direction of the sequel including that the story will focus on "the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri will have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

Avatar 2 sees cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald all reprise their roles from the original movie, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have now completed principal filming, and are scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, and December 20, 2024, respectively. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 meanwhile are scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

Vin Diesel can next be seen on familiar turf in F9, which picks up Dom Toretto living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son. Unfortunately, danger is never too far away, and this time, the threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered, Dom's brother, played by John Cena. F9 is scheduled to be in the United States on June 25. This comes us courtesy of Josh Horowitz.