Considering we haven't yet seen one sequel to James Cameron's Avatar it is hard to conceive that scripting has been done on Avatar 5, and it seems that star Stephen Lang was moved to tears after reading the script for the fourth sequel. Lang has been announced by Cameron as the villain in all of his Avatar sequels, and in a recent interview with Collider to coincide with the release of Don't Breathe 2, the subject of the epic story of Pandora came up.

While Stephen Lang wasn't about to discuss the storyline or the plot, he was happy to talk about his feeling about the new movie and it seems it had a deep impact on him.

"When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful. Yeah, the final script because he's telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it. I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be, too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that that is very literal. You know what I mean? You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more."

Lang was also full of praise for Cameron and his use of technology to get around problems in scenes. If there is one thing that the director is well up on, it is what technologies are and aren't available, and also seemingly how to make something happen in a scene that no one else probably could.

Lang said, ""He's definitely pushing it big time on this one. I'm not giving away any trade secrets to say that, but I remember working on a sequence with him, there was an issue of scale going on. That's all I'll say. And it was defeating. It took and brought everything to kind of a halt. There was a problem that no one else recognized except him at the moment. So he had to come up with a solution. Anyway, we basically shut down or started working on something else. The next day, he came to me kind of really excited and said, 'I figured out the algorithm to do this.' He stared this algorithm and I'm looking at him thinking, 'What the hell are you talking about? I have no idea what you're talking about.' But he did. He created a problem ... there was a problem because he wanted a scene, something to happen, and then he solved it. He's been doing that for his entire career. And it's pretty cool, pretty amazing."

So far, the wait for Avatar sequels has been over a decade in the making, with talk of back to back shooting on Avatar 2 and 3 taking place with a release day of 2014 and 2015 respectively. This then turned into four sequels with production beginning in 2017, and now it looks like Cameron has final set a date of December 2022 that could actually happen, especially as the director himself revealed last September that filming on Avatar 2 had already completed. Hopefully for fans, it will have been worth the wait. This news arrives from Collider.