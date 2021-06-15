A brand new Avatar video game is on the way. As revealed during Ubisoft's E3 presentation, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to arrive next year, bringing James Cameron's sci-fi franchise to next-gen consoles and PC. A trailer was revealed, previewing what's to come for players when the game drops. The timing is quite convenient as Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his 2009 sci-fi epic is finally set to arrive in theaters next December as well.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is described as a first-person, action-adventure video game. It was developed by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. It was built using the latest version of the Snowdrop engine, and was developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC. The studio says the game "brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience." Ubisoft also revealed a logline for the game, which reads as follows.

"In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."

The trailer doesn't dive too deep into the story at hand. Rather, it is a collection of shots showcasing how the developers have brought the world of Pandora to life. It looks like a faithful recreation of the world James Cameron introduced us to in Avatar back in 2009. It also looks like a huge upgrade compared to Avatar: The Game, which was released alongside the movie during its original run in theaters. We see plenty of creatures, lots of lush plant life, Na'vi in their natural environment and some explosive action. It is all, in a word, epic.

It is currently unclear if this will tie into Avatar 2 directly, or if it will tell an entirely new story. What it does signal is Disney's plans to further turn this into a fully-fledged franchise. Disney ended up in control of the property following its merger with Fox in 2019. And they have every reason to believe this is a solid plan. Avatar recently reclaimed the throne as the highest-grossing movie in box office history, having surpassed $2.8 billion globally thanks to a recent re-release in China. With not one, but four sequels on the way from James Cameron, now seems like the right time for a modern video game to further capitalize.

Avatar 2 finally wrapped filming last September and is currently dated for release on December 16, 2022.Avatar 3 is scheduled to follow on December 20, 2024, with Avatar 4 set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Lastly, Avatar 5 will arrive on December 22, 2028. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora arrives for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia in 2022 from Ubisoft. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.