Global box office phenomenon Avatar will be available on Disney+ when the highly-anticipated streaming service launches in the U.S., Canada and The Netherlands on November 12, followed by Australia and New Zealand on November 19, it was announced today.

Disney+ will be the exclusive subscription streaming home of the award-winning cutting-edge film, which will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its theatrical release on December 18. From visionary director James Cameron, Avatar was the first motion picture of its kind to utilize a new generation of special effects to deliver a fully immersive cinematic experience. The Oscar and Golden Globe-winning epic is the second highest-grossing film of all time.

Written by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, Avatar takes us to the amazing world of Pandora, where a man embarks on an epic adventure, ultimately fighting to save both the people he learns to love and the place he now calls home. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Wes Studi and Laz Alonso.

Director James Cameron takes audiences to a spectacular world beyond imagination, where reluctant hero Jake Sully (Worthington) sets out on a journey of redemption and discovery as he leads a courageous battle to save a civilization. Known for his ability to tell deeply human, relatable stories on an expansive, visually immersive canvas, Cameron pushes the boundaries of modern filmmaking with innovative techniques and universal human stories that make this film a must-see experience for audiences of all ages.

To help celebrate this exciting announcement regarding the film's availability on Disney+, James Cameron recorded a special greeting.

Avatar will join the previously announced slate of original series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, and more, in addition to the vast library of nearly 500 films and 7,500 television episodes. Disney+ is now available for pre-order in the U.S. for $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

Launching on November 12, 2019, Disney+ will be the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content.

Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, AladdinToy Story 4, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The service will launch in select geographic territories, including U.S., Canada, and The Netherlands, followed shortly by Australia and New Zealand, with the expectation to be available in most major markets within the first two-years. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more. This news comes direct from Disney Plus.