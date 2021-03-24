Stephen Lang has teased some substantial changes to his character, Quaritch, when he returns from the dead for Avatar 2. While the actor does not reveal any specific details regarding his resurrection, he has declared his excitement to continue exploring the villainous character, hinting that Quaritch will feature throughout all the upcoming sequels.

"I'm not gonna say, 'No, he's absolutely the same. I think he's an incredibly fascinating character and he wouldn't be back if Jim Cameron wasn't fascinated in him as well and kind of bent on seeing where he goes. Where does that character lead him as a writer, as a director? And where does it lead me as an actor? And so, I think you can absolutely look for some areas of extreme growth in the character; and then probably areas of regression in the character as well, hopefully, over a period of four more films. Of course, we need him to be very, very interesting, where, by the end you've taken a journey, or you've witnessed a character go on a life journey that was pretty interesting. You know, that you were glad that you could observe. So that's what we're trying to do."

Though we are still none the wiser as to how exactly Quaritch will make his big comeback, considering that he was very dead come the conclusion of the first Avatar, it is likely that the universe's science fiction elements will come into play. Discussing the sequel way back in 2010, Cameron remained mysterious about the precise details regarding the character's resurrection but did say that the ""character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga". Is it possible that Quaritch will become one with Pandora and Eywa?

One change we do now know about the character is that he won't be as bulky as he was the last time we saw him. "Well, I did not need to get quite as big," Stephen Lang said. "I was really big in that first one. In the new films I'm leaner - I am leaner, there's no question, but just as defined. That's the deal." Whether this change in physique has anything to do with the way he is resurrected remains to be seen, but it has been reported previously that the character's return will involve motion capture, suggesting that Quaritch might not be fully human when he rises from the grave.

While plot details for Avatar 2 remain a closely guarded secret, one thing we have known for the longest time about the return to Pandora is that it will be delving into the deep and exploring the mysterious underwater world of the alien planet. Producer Jon Landau has also revealed a few more details regarding the direction of the Avatar sequel including that the story will focus on "the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri will have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 have now completed principal filming, and are scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, and December 20, 2024, respectively. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028. This comes to us courtesy of Comingsoon.net.