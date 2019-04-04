Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel may have just joined the cast of James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels. The actor posted a video of himself and Cameron on social media from the set of the highly anticipated franchise, but does not confirm whether or not he is actually going to be in that project or another one down the line with Cameron. Diesel did use the Avatar hashtag and he seems pretty pumped to be there with the legendary director.

Now would be a good time to reveal more members of the cast since they are about to start shooting the live action portions for Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5. In the video clip Vin Diesel posted, he and Cameron talk about the level of secrecy on the set, referring to it as the "Manhattan Project." Cameron then jokes he's going to have to use the Men in Black flash on Diesel when he leaves and then again on the audience viewing the video.

Vin Diesel says, "there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from," as he points in the direction of James Cameron. Diesel isn't alone. There are plenty of actors who would love to get the chance to work with the director and get a shot at ending up in one of the biggest movies of all time. The first Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time with over $2.7 billion globally. Cameron also holds the title for second highest grossing movie of all time for 1997's Titanic.

Other than James Cameron and Vin Diesel, there really isn't anything else of note in the video other than the massive amounts of equipment in the background. Diesel may be joining a cast that already includes Sigourney Weaver, Brendan Cowell, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Matt Gerald, Dileep Rao, Britain Dalton, Filip Geljo, Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Duane Evans Jr. It's a massive cast for a gigantic production of unprecedented scope. This is a big production for Cameron and that is saying a lot.

Avatar 2 is expected to hit theaters on December 18th, 2020. Avatar: The Way of Water is the current title, but James Cameron has said it could change at any time between now and the release date. The titles all leaked at the end of last year and the director admitted they were real. After seeing some of the reactions to the leaked titles, Cameron may decide to change them, but he doesn't really seem to be too influenced by outside criticism and does what he wants. It's worked out pretty well for him over the years. You can check out the possible Avatar 2 casting news below, thanks to Vin Diesel's Instagram account.