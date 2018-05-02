Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-screenwriter Stephen McFeely reveals that Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel will have "meaningful ties" to Avengers 4. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees were more than a little bummed to see that a few characters didn't make it into Infinity War. The news that Carol Danvers was not going to be in the third Avengers movie was confirmed last summer by Anthony Russo while he spoke at San Diego Comic-Con, but other characters were a surprise. There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Ant-Man and Hawkeye were not featured in Infinity War, but MCU fans are speculating that they will have large roles to play in the upcoming Avengers 4. However, it hasn't been clear if Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel were going to tie into the still untitled Avengers 4 until now. Screenwriter Stephen McFeely has revealed that both movies will have a relationship with Avengers 4. He had this to say.

"My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you'll have a sense of the choices we've made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies. There's a relationship between them all."

Stephen McFeely also talked about the challenges of making Infinity War and Avengers 4 with Ant-Man 2 and Captain Marvel placed in between them. The screenwriter admits that the directors of the aforementioned movies were able to make "small suggestions," but admits that the directors of Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp were able to make the "exact films" that they wanted to make. As it turns out, McFeely says that he and his partner, Christopher Markus, could have looked at the daunting task as a burden or curse. He had this to say.

"Put yourself in our positions two years ago. We're looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we're responsible for the bookends. As we're going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities."

As for the decision to leave Carol Danvers out of Infinity War, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely also admitted that they were unsure at first. Markus spoke about not wanting to introduce the Captain Marvel character without her movie being out first. The screenwriters then explained what type of role Carol Danvers could have in Avengers 4. Markus had this to say.

"I mean, we were somewhat at sea a little bit in that... not at sea in a bad way, but her movie had not been written yet. And so you want it to all tie together. You don't wanna write a Captain Marvel that bears no resemblance to one who has her own movie coming out... We took some cues from the comics. She is military, and there's a certain authority that comes with that."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set to hit theaters this summer, so we won't have too much longer to wait. The movie, like Captain Marvel, takes place before the events in Infinity War, but it has been rumored that there will be a tease of the events in Avengers 4 at the end of the movie. Captain Marvel hits theaters early next year, and then it will be time to see how it all works together in May of 2019 with the release of Avengers 4. You can read more of the interview with Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus at Buzzfeed.