Marvel Cinematic Universe who have been waiting to watch Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp on Disney+ will have to wait a little bit longer. The previously revealed release dates for both of these titles have been delayed, and it seems Netflix is to blame. Luckily, once these titles make the jump, nearly every MCU movie will be available to stream on Disney+.

It had previously been announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be streaming on Disney+ starting June 25. That has been pushed back slightly to June 26. The much larger delay is with Ant-Man and the Wasp. The sequel had been set for July 29, but has now been pushed back more than two weeks to August 14. These represent the last two MCU titles that are available to stream on Netflix currently. On Disney+, subscribers are greeted with the following message when visiting the page for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"Due to existing agreements this title will be available on August 14, 2020. Add it to your wishlist now."

A similar message is displayed on the Avengers: Infinity War page. Netflix previously had a deal in place with Disney that made recent theatrical releases, including Marvel and Star Wars titles, available to stream on the service shortly after their home video release was rolled out. This was beneficial for both companies, that is until Disney decided that they wanted to get into the streaming game for themselves. The problem is, the company had licensing deals in place for its content with various studios, networks and streaming services. Disney has been working hard to get its content back so that it can be put to use on Disney+. Speaking of Star Wars, Solo is also still streaming on Netflix and has also had its Disney+ release pushed back slightly from July 9 to July 10.

Once these Marvel movies hit Disney+, the collection will be nearly complete. Or at least as complete as it is likely to get. Both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, though part of the MCU, were produced by Sony Pictures, since they still control the screen rights to the character. As such, there are no plans for those titles to arrive on Disney+. At least not presently speaking.

The MCU is set to be a massive part of Disney+ in the future. Several live-action shows that will heavily tie into the movies are currently in the works, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision both set to debut later this year. Other projects coming down the pipeline include Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Additionally, an animated series titled What If? will provide us with looks at the MCU in alternate universes. That show is set to debut next year. Those who wish to add either Ant-Man and the Wasp or Avengers: Infinity War to their wishlist can do so now by heading over to the official Disney+ streaming app.