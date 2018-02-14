Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters in May and Marvel has done an excellent job keeping secrets under wraps. However, as the movie release date gets closer, more promotional material is coming out, shedding light on some of the scenes that we've seen in the trailer. Quite possibly the biggest of the leaks comes in the form of new Infinity War LEGO sets that tease team ups as well as who's in the Hulkbuster suit. Hint: It's not Tony Stark.

The first of the new Infinity War LEGO sets is called Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and it features Spider-Man's Iron Spider costume with the extra appendages along with Dr. Strange and Iron Man. Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian of Thanos' Black Order are also included, which leads us to believe that those are the enemies that the trio are fighting in the trailer and TV spot. It also shows that the fight takes place inside and outside of Stephen Strange's home.

The next set is called Outrider Dropship Attack, and it features Captain America teaming up with Black Widow fighting off some 4-armed aliens on Wakanda. These aliens may be what the end of the trailer was teasing when Cap and Black Panther are leading the charge. Next up is Thor's Weapon Quest LEGO set and this one features Thor along with Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The new weapon looks like it might be the axe Jarnbjorn that Thor used for a time in the comics after he was deemed unworthy to wield Mjolnir. The footage shown in the trailer and TV spot seem to support this theory, but it also looks like Thor might be using some of Groot's arm in the new weapon.

Next up is the Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack Infinity War LEGO set. This set comes with Black Order members Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive along with Vision, Black Panther, and his sister Shuri. This also lends itself to the theory that either Corvus or Proxima are the ones attempting to remove the Mind Stone from Vision's head. It looks like that scene will take place in Wakanda since the set comes with a Wakanda background and features T'Challa and Shuri.

The Hulkbuster Smash-Up is the next Infinity War LEGO set and this one contains one major SPOILER, so stop reading if you're scared of that sort of thing. The Hulkbuster suit is obviously the main star of this set and it does not feature Tony Stark jumping from it. Instead, Bruce Banner is the one in the suit, which was teased in the trailer as well. And the final set is the Thanos: Ultimate Battle LEGO set. Here we have a Thanos LEGO figure that is slightly bigger than the rest along with Iron Man and some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which we haven't heard much from. But it looks like Star-Lord and Gamora team up with Iron Man to take down the Mad Titan. You can check out the images from the Infinity War LEGO sets below, courtesy of Ali Plum's Twitter account.