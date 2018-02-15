It's been 2 weeks since we last saw some new footage from Infinity War and fans have been not so patiently waiting for more ever since. As it turns out, those insatiable fans won't have to wait very long to see some more since the Disney Channel has announced they will show a special look at the movie tomorrow night, Friday February 16th. It isn't clear what we're going to see, but it is being billed as an exclusive special look at Infinity War, which sounds like everybody should tune in.

The Disney Channel will show the special Infinity War footage during its Night of Heroes, which is promoting a new original movie entitled Zombies. Tom Holland is in the commercial announcing the night's big activities, but it isn't clear if he'll be hosting tomorrow night to deliver the new footage. In addition to Infinity War, the Disney Channel will also be showing off special looks at A Wrinkle in Time and The Incredibles 2, which just had a new trailer debut last night during the 2018 Olympics.

Even though there's still plenty that we don't know about Infinity War, some new LEGO sets have revealed some of the locations as well as some of the team ups that we'll see in the movie, so it doesn't sound like a stretch that we might get treated to see Iron Man with Star-Lord and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy, since we haven't really seen that aspect. Plus, we've only seen a few glimpses of Nebula on Wakanda, so that seems like a safe bet too. However, it would be pretty awesome to get a better look at Thanos' Black Order, but that might not make sense for a "Night of Heroes."

The "special look" could also end up being some behind-the-scenes featurette as well, which seems like the most practical, especially since we were just treated to a 30-second TV spot made up of almost all previously unseen footage. Regardless, Marvel fans are going to tune in no matter what to get whatever they can from Infinity War. Let's just hope that this doesn't work out like the Canadian talent show that promised a special look at Infinity War and instead showed off the original trailer in a condensed form.

The Disney Channel's Night of Heroes airs at 8 PM Eastern, 5 PM Pacific, but we don't have exact times when the special look at Infinity War will take place, so we might have to sit through some of that new Zombie movie that their promoting. At any rate, it won't be long now before we see some more light shed on the elusive Infinity War, now we just have to try and guess what they're going to treat us to. You can check out the commercial promoting Disney Channel's Night of Heroes, below, courtesy of Darius Bell's YouTube channel.